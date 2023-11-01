CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki registers over 1.18 lakh CNG cars sales in Q2 FY23-24

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Maruti Suzuki has 13 CNG models
    • Highest-ever quarterly sales of CNG cars

    Maruti Suzuki has released its sales report for the Q2 of FY23-24. The Indian automaker has registered the highest-ever quarterly sales volume of over 5.50 lakh units. Moreover, the brand has achieved cumulative sales of over 1.18 lakh CNG cars in the July to September period.

    Currently, Maruti Suzuki has 13 CNG-powered models on sale including, Alto K10, Eeco, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Grand Vitara, Baleno, and the Fronx. With this, the Maruti Suzuki becomes the top brand to offer a variety of CNG-powered cars across multiple segments and price ranges.

    In other news, Suzuki has showcased the India-bound Swift Concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The hatchback is set to arrive in India in 2024 with major exterior and interior upgrades.

