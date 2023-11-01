CarWale
    Mahindra records 43,708 unit sales in October 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra records 43,708 unit sales in October 2023
    • Records a Y-o-Y growth of 35 per cent
    • Overall sales stood at 80,679 units

    One of India’s largest SUV automobile majors, Mahindra and Mahindra, has rolled out its sales number for October 2023. Last month, the brand retailed a total of 43,708 SUVs, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 35 per cent.

    In comparison, the automaker sold 32,298 units in the corresponding period last year. In addition, it also exported 1,854 units of SUVs and sold 25,715 units of commercial vehicles in the previous month.

    In other news, Mahindra has also homologated the Thar.e in India. The upcoming five-door electric SUV is expected to hit the Indian shores in early 2026 and is likely to be offered with a 60kWh battery pack.

    Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “In October, we clocked the highest ever volumes at 80,679 vehicles, a growth of 32 per cent. Both SUVs and CVs individually achieved the highest-ever volumes for the third consecutive month at 43,708 and 25,715 vehicles, respectively. While the strong festive demand should see us continue our growth momentum in November, we will keep a close watch on select supply-related challenges.”

