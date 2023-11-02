New Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB launched in India at Rs. 96.4 lakh

Available in petrol and diesel variants

Launched alongside the C43 AMG

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted version of the GLE SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 96.40 lakh (All-India ex-showroom) across three variants. The SUV has made its debut alongside the C43 AMG, which is the last of the launches of Mercedes-Benz in 2023. Bookings are open from today and deliveries will start at the end of November 2023.

On the outside, the new GLE gets a revised face with sleeker LED headlamps, single slat grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and a reworked rear bumper with updated LED taillights. Moreover, the SUV carries an identical silhouette with functional roof rails, side steps, and blacked-out ORVMs.

Inside, the cabin of the GLE facelift gets substantial updates including a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class, the latest MBUX system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, redesigned aircon vents, four-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. Also on offer are features such as a wireless charger, electrically adjustable front and rear seats, ventilated and powered front seats with massage function, 360-degree surround camera, transparent bonnet function, electric sun blinds, and a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, customers can choose from three different upholstery options along with the off-road package as optional.

Mechanically, the new Mercedes GLE comes equipped with three powertrain options – a 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre diesel, and a 3.0-litre petrol motor. The four-cylinder petrol produces 265bhp/550Nm while the six-cylinder engines produce 362bhp/750Nm and 375bhp/500Nm. All engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC AWD technology as standard.

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift ex-showroom prices

Mercedes-Benz 300d 4MATIC- Rs. 96.4 lakh

Mercedes-Benz 400d 4MATIC- Rs 1.1 crore

Mercedes-Benz 450 4MATIC- Rs. 1.15 crore