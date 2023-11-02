CarWale
    AD

    Top premium hatchbacks with CNG under Rs. 10 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    294 Views
    Top premium hatchbacks with CNG under Rs. 10 lakh

    Currently, if you are planning to buy a premium hatchback in India with a CNG powertrain, your choices are only limited to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the Tata Altroz. Except for the top-spec XZ+ O (S) variant of the Altroz, all variants of the other models can be had under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us have a detailed look at each of these hatchbacks in this article.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Back in October 2022, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno CNG in the country alongside the XL6 CNG. The hatchback in the CNG guise is offered in two variants, namely Delta and Zeta, priced at Rs. 8,34,690 and Rs. 9,27,690, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Front View

    On the feature front, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, analogue instrument cluster with a colour TFT display, LED projector headlamps, rearview camera with parking sensors, and USB Type A and Type C ports.

    Under the hood, the Baleno CNG gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque in the petrol guise. When driven in the CNG mode, the same engine generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and returns a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

    Toyota Glanza

    Right Front Three Quarter

    A month after the official launch of the Baleno CNG, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the CNG variant of its only hatchback, the Glanza E-CNG. Available in two variants – S and G, the CNG-powered hatchback looks identical to and shares its underpinning with the Baleno CNG. The Glanza gets a CNG tank capacity of 55 litres with a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg in CNG guise.

    Tata Altroz

    The third car on the list is the recently launched hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz CNG. With this, the brand introduced its twin-cylinder technology where the CNG tanks are placed under the boot, liberating 210 litres of boot space. The Altroz CNG can be had in six variants, namely XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). Apart from the top-spec XZ+ O (S), all other variants are priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Altroz iCNG is Tata’s 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that puts out 72bhp and 103Nm of torque in CNG mode and 88hp and 115Nm in petrol mode. This mill returns an ARAI-certified claimed mileage of 26.2km/kg and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres.

    SpecificationsBaleno/GlanzaAltroz
    Engine1.2-litre petrol-CNG1.2-litre petrol-CNG
    Power output76bhp/98.5Nm72bhp/103Nm
    Transmission5-speed MT5-speed MT
    CNG tank capacity37 litre37 litre
    Fuel efficiency30.61km/kg26.2km/kg
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Cars India registers 9,400 unit sales in October 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2465 Views
    14 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2521 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.69 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.97 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.01 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.65 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.54 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2465 Views
    14 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2521 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top premium hatchbacks with CNG under Rs. 10 lakh