    Honda Cars India registers 9,400 unit sales in October 2023

    Honda Cars India registers 9,400 unit sales in October 2023
    • Elevate attracts strong demand
    • Export numbers stood at 3,683 units

    Honda Cars India has announced its monthly sale details for October 2023. The carmaker has registered a cumulative sale of 13,083 units including domestic retail and export. The traction in the sales for the Japanese automaker can be greatly attributed to the recently launched Honda Elevate SUV.

    The brand has recorded 9,400 unit sales in the domestic market in October 2023. Moreover, the export tally stood at 3,683 units last month. This marks a 55 per cent growth over October 2022’s 1,678 units.

    Speaking on the monthly sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “There is a strong demand during the festival period with incredible response for our new model Honda Elevate from our customers. We are actively working to meet the strong demand for Elevate. The Honda City and Amaze models have also maintained their good performance. As we near the auspicious celebrations of Dhanteras and Diwali, our dealerships are focusing on maximising deliveries to our esteemed customers and making them a part of the Honda family.”

