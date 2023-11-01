Tata Motors registers 48,337 unit sales in October 2023

7 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Tata Motors has announced its monthly sales report and the automaker has registered 48,337 unit sales in October 2023. This is a 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth over the previous year’s 45,217 units.

On the other hand, the EV sales for the carmaker grew by 28 per cent last month with 5,465 units over the 4,277 units in October last year. In terms of exports, the automaker recorded 300 units last month. This is a 46 per cent growth over the 206 units in October 2022.

Recently, Tata Motors launched multiple models including the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier facelift, and Safari facelift in India. Moreover, the brand is also actively testing the upcoming Tata Punch EV and the Curvv SUV. Both models are expected to make their India debut in the coming months.