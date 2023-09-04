International Motor Show 2023 Munich Germany: Live updates

BMW i7 Protection
First up from the shop floor, is the new BMW i7 Protection. It's a high-security version of the all-electric BMW i7 offering additional armour for the underbody, roof, and armoured glass. It offers a VR9 level of protection and runs on 20-inch high-performance run-flat tyres that can travel at speeds of up to 80kmph even with complete pressure loss.
Powering the i7 Protection is an AWD powertrain producing 400 KWh/745Nm and has a 0-100kmph time of 9 seconds as well as top speed of 160kmph.
Live from the event floor!
We are live from the event floor of the 2023 International Automobile Show in Munich Germany. Over the next two days, do follow this story for all new unveils that will come to India over the next few years.