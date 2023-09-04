International Motor Show 2023 Munich Germany: Live updates

First up from the shop floor, is the new BMW i7 Protection. It's a high-security version of the all-electric BMW i7 offering additional armour for the underbody, roof, and armoured glass. It offers a VR9 level of protection and runs on 20-inch high-performance run-flat tyres that can travel at speeds of up to 80kmph even with complete pressure loss.

Powering the i7 Protection is an AWD powertrain producing 400 KWh/745Nm and has a 0-100kmph time of 9 seconds as well as top speed of 160kmph.