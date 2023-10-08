CarWale
    Weekly news roundup: Tata Harrier facelift, Verna G NCAP safety rating, and Carens X Line

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    437 Views
    Weekly news roundup: Tata Harrier facelift, Verna G NCAP safety rating, and Carens X Line

    In the previous week, Tata Motors unveiled the updated versions of its flagship SUVs, Kia launched the Carens X Line, and Honda introduced special editions of its sedans. We have compiled a list of all important updates to give you a quick rundown. 

    Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts unveiled

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors unveiled the new Harrier and Safari SUVs earlier this week. The bookings for both these models are open for Rs. 25,000. The automaker has revised the exterior styling, revamped the cabin, and added new features along with fresh colour schemes. 

    Kia Carens X Line launched 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Carens is now available in the X Line trim. It benefits from a matte exterior shade and a new interior theme. Kia is offering the Carens X Line with turbo petrol-DCT and diesel-automatic combination with a starting price of Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Honda special editions

    The Honda Amaze and City sedans are now offered in Elite and Elegant special editions for the coming festive season. These models get a new boot spoiler, illuminated scuff plates, and new upholstery. The Amaze Elite is priced at Rs. 9.04 lakh whereas the City Elegant prices start from Rs. 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Verna G NCAP safety rating

    Front View

    Hyundai India announced that the recently launched Verna scored a full five-star in the Global NCAP crash test. The sedan recorded 28.18 and 42 points in the adult and child occupant protection tests. 

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched

    Nissan India launched the Magnite Kuro Edition at a starting price of Rs. 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Available across three variants, the special edition is painted in a black hue with gloss black elements inside out. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross full price list revealed

    Left Front Three Quarter

    A few weeks back, Citroen India revealed that the C3 Aircross will have a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This week, the automaker announced the ex-showroom prices of all the variants. The C3 Aircross can be had with a five and seven-seat layout in You, Plus, and Max variants. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Hyundai Venue N-Line prices hiked by up to Rs. 7,800

