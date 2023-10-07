Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.27 lakh

Based on the top-spec XV trim

Offered in three powertrains

A couple of days ago, Nissan India unveiled the Kuro Special Edition of the Magnite in the country. Now, the automaker has announced the prices of the same. The special edition of the crossover starts from Rs. 8.27 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 10.46 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Kuro Edition features an all-black treatment both on the exterior and the interior. Based on the XV trim, it sports a blacked-out grille, front and rear bumpers, door handles, roof rails, skid plates, and headlight accents painted in black. It also gets gloss black alloys with red brake callipers.

Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in black interior theme. Apart from this, the sun visors, floor mats, steering wheel, door handles, and AC vents also get the black treatment. In terms of features, the crossover comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, and automatic climate control.

Nissan continues to offer the special edition of the Magnite in a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes coupled with manual transmission, while the latter generates 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and can be had in a manual or a CVT unit.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition is a combination of style, value, and safety with a strong value proposition. The special edition showcases our commitment to deliver to the changing aspirational needs and preferences of the discerning customers.”

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition: