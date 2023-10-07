CarWale
    AD

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.27 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    752 Views
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.27 lakh
    • Based on the top-spec XV trim 
    • Offered in three powertrains 

    A couple of days ago, Nissan India unveiled the Kuro Special Edition of the Magnite in the country. Now, the automaker has announced the prices of the same. The special edition of the crossover starts from Rs. 8.27 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 10.46 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). 

    Nissan Magnite Front Fender

    The Kuro Edition features an all-black treatment both on the exterior and the interior. Based on the XV trim, it sports a blacked-out grille, front and rear bumpers, door handles, roof rails, skid plates, and headlight accents painted in black. It also gets gloss black alloys with red brake callipers.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in black interior theme. Apart from this, the sun visors, floor mats, steering wheel, door handles, and AC vents also get the black treatment. In terms of features, the crossover comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, and automatic climate control. 

    Nissan Magnite Engine Shot

    Nissan continues to offer the special edition of the Magnite in a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes coupled with manual transmission, while the latter generates 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and can be had in a manual or a CVT unit. 

    Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition is a combination of style, value, and safety with a strong value proposition. The special edition showcases our commitment to deliver to the changing aspirational needs and preferences of the discerning customers.”

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition:

    Variant nameEx-showroom price
    Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0-NA petrol MTRs. 8,27,000
    Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MTRs. 9,65,000
    Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVTRs. 10,45,900
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier facelift unveiled: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Haval H6
    Haval H6

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.72 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.15 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.38 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.82 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.08 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.79 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 8.27 lakh