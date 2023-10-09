Maruti Baleno available with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in October 2023

Baleno now gets scrappage bonus

Offered in four variants and seven colours

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships, including the Nexa and Arena range, are offering huge discounts on their products ahead of the festive season this year. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage bonuses.

The Maruti Baleno in the petrol guise attracts a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a scrappage bonus of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, discounts on the CNG versions include a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a scrappage bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Earlier this month, the Maruti Fronx, which is a Coupe-SUV based on the Baleno, overtook the latter in terms of booking numbers. Although the Baleno is still ahead in sales, this trend is also likely to change in the coming months. Further, the Fronx will spawn a Toyota derivative in the form of the Urban Cruiser Taisor, with a launch expected to take place in the coming months.