Maruti Fronx overtakes Baleno in booking numbers

- The Fronx is a Coupe-SUV based on the Baleno

- Was unveiled alongside the five-door Jimny this year

In a recent conversation with CarWale, Maruti Suzuki revealed key details of its current sales and booking numbers for various models it currently sells in India. We have already shared details of the Grand Vitara, and you can read about it on our website.

According to the company, the Maruti Baleno used to receive approximately 830 bookings per day before the launch of the Fronx, and post the price reveal, it reduced to 700 units. At the same time, the Fronx registers about 550 bookings each day.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, with its coupe-SUV appeal, is likely to be one of the main factors that is taking away bookings from the model it is based on. While the Baleno currently outsells the Fronx in terms of monthly sales, we expect a change in this hierarchy by the end of the current calendar year.

With the Fronx catching up to Baleno, Toyota is also expected to make hay while the sun shines, with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Taisor in the coming months. The latter will be based on the Fronx and is likely to get minor tweaks similar to the differences between the Baleno and the Glanza, another cross-badged exercise between the two automakers.