    Aston Martin DB12 launched in India at Rs. 4.59 crore

    Jay Shah

    • Successor to the DB11
    • Deliveries to begin in Q2 2023-24

    Aston Martin has launched the DB12 in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). It’s the successor to the DB11 and is plonked with a 4.0-litre V8 engine. 

    Aston Martin DB12 engine specifications

    The DB12 is powered by a four-litre V8 twin-turbocharged powertrain that is tuned to produce 670bhp and 800Nm of peak torque that is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission which sends power to the rear wheels. The zero to 100kmph sprint time is claimed to be achieved in just 3.5 seconds with a claimed top speed of 325kmph. It also comes equipped with three drive modes – GT, Sport, and Sport+.

    DB12 feature highlights 

    The DB12 boasts a larger front grille that is flanked by new LED headlights. The sports car is fitted with 21-inch wheels and the doors get flush-fitting door handles.

    Aston Martin DB12 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the cabin is dominated by a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.  It also comes equipped with a sound system by Bowers & Wilkins and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. 

    Aston Martin DB12 delivery timeline

    The deliveries are scheduled to commence from the second quarter of 2024. 

    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 3.00 - 3.05 Crore
    Estimated Price
