Top 5 SUVs that you can buy under 10 lakh

In today's world, where a majority of people prefer road trips over other means of transport, they seek comfort, robust performance, spacious interiors, and a large boot space. That’s where the need for SUVs emerges. So stick to this article if you are planning to buy one and your budget is under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

First on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Launched back in June 2022, the five-seater SUV can be had in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The LXi, LXi CNG, and the VXi variants can be bought in under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Brezza gets a 1.5-litre gasoline engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and automatic units.

Tata Nexon facelift

The second one is the newly launched Tata Nexon facelift. The latest iteration of the SUV is offered in two powertrains across four variants. This includes Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless, with an optional pack that can be identified with the ‘Plus (+)’ suffix. Then there are the sunroof variants with the ‘S’ suffix. The Smart, Smart Plus, Smart Plus with sunroof, and the Pure variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine can had under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

The South Korean automaker, Kia, offers its entry-level SUV, the Sonet, under a budget of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, potential customers here get a chance to buy the entry-level diesel variant, the HTE, with an iMT gearbox option. Apart from this, one can also opt for the HTE, HTK, and the HTK Plus variant in petrol guise in the above-mentioned budget.

Hyundai Venue

The last one on the list is the Hyundai Venue. Available in E, S, S (O), S Plus, SX, and SX(O) variants, the five-seater SUV gets the option of both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Only the E, S, S (O), and S (O) Knight Edition with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine can be bought under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).