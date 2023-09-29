CarWale
    Jehan Daruvala to race for Maserati MSG in Formula E

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Jehan Daruvala to race for Maserati MSG in Formula E
    • Will join Maximilian Gunther as he extends contract into 2024
    • Has rookie experience in Formula E

    Maserati MSG has announced the signing of Jehan Daruvala for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. India’s young racing talent will join Maximilian Gunther who renewed his contract with Maserati MSG Racing heading into the next season.

    With one of the youngest driver pairings in Formula E, Maserati is aiming to push the next generation of racing talent in the sport. Jehan made two rookie appearances last season being a reserve driver for Mahindra. The 24-year-old has been impressive in the Formula 2 championship in the last three seasons. With four race wins and 18 podiums in Formula 2, Jehan will get a full-fledged debut in Formula E.

    With thirteen E-Prix starts under his belt, Maximilian enjoyed a breakout first season with Maserati MSG Racing in 2023. By securing two pole positions, four podiums, and the Maserati brand’s first victory in the championship since Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957, the 26-year-old German driver will once again race for the Italian factory racing team in 2024 marking his sixth outing in Formula E.

    Max and Jehan will commence the preparation for the 2023-24 campaign in pre-season testing at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo from 23-27 October.

