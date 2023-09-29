Maruti Suzuki Jimny 2WD to not be introduced anytime soon

Prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

Competes against Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was first unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023, followed by the official launch in June 2023. The five-door lifestyle SUV can be had in two variants – Zeta and Alpha with 4x4 as standard. Now, the brand has confirmed that the Jimny will not be launched in 2WD guise unlike its main competitor, the Mahindra Thar.

The Maruti off-roader is currently offered in the 4x4 configuration with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar is available in the 2WD drivetrain at a more affordable starting price of Rs. 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Jimny comes equipped with a K15B Series 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. The motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 154Nm of peak torque. Notably, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system is equipped with all the variants.