    Mahindra XUV300 variants get another price hike

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV300 variants get another price hike

    - Second price hike in two months

    - Base variant price remains unchanged

    Mahindra has increased the prices for multiple models this month, although the brand has not revealed the reason behind the price hike. The XUV300 is the latest model to join this bandwagon, and it has now become dearer by up to Rs. 68,501. Prices of the company's sub four-metre SUV were increased by Rs. 67,000 just last month.

    The Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) diesel AMT dual-tone variant gets the biggest price hike of Rs. 68,501, taking the new price tag to Rs. 14.75 lakh. This is followed by the W4 petrol MT variant that now commands a premium of Rs. 25,002 over the outgoing price list, thus retailing at Rs. 8.67 lakh.

    Prices of the W2 petrol MT and W6 petrol MT in the XUV300 range remain unchanged, while all other variants have become dearer by up to Rs. 1,502. With this update, the XUV300 now starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base-spec W2 petrol MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 14.75 lakh for the top-end W8 (O) diesel AMT dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The following are the new variant-wise prices of the XUV300 range (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    XUV300 W2 Petrol MTRs 7.99 lakh
    XUV300 W4 Petrol MTRs. 8.67 lakh
    XUV300 W6 Petrol MTRs. 10 lakh
    XUV300 W6 Petrol AMTRs. 10.71 lakh
    XUV300 W8 Petrol MTRs. 11.51 lakh
    XUV300 W8 Petrol MT dual-toneRs. 11.66 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Petrol MTRs. 12.61 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Petrol MT dual-toneRs. 12.76 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Petrol AMTRs. 13.31 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Petrol AMT dual-toneRs. 13.46 lakh
    VariantPrice
    XUV300 W4 Diesel MTRs. 10.21 lakh
    XUV300 W6 Diesel MTRs. 11 lakh
    XUV300 W6 Diesel AMTRs. 12.30 lakh
    XUV300 W8 Diesel MTRs. 13 lakh
    XUV300 W8 Diesel MT dual-toneRs. 13.16 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Diesel MTRs. 13.92 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Diesel MT dual-toneRs. 14.08 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Diesel AMTRs 14.61 lakh
    XUV300 W8 (O) Diesel AMT dual-toneRs. 14.75 lakh
