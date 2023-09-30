Top 3 accessory packages for the Honda Elevate

Honda recently launched the Elevate in India and also introduced different accessories for the SUV. Customers who still want to add some cosmetic enhancements and features to their car can choose from a wide array of accessories offered. While these can be opted for individually, some have been classified into the top three categories.

1. Signature package

The carmaker has bundled all the chrome accessories into the Signature package. This includes chrome embellishments for the grille, fog lamps, front fender, door mirror, door visors, C-pillar, tail lamps, and the tailgate. In addition, this package comes with a side, front, and rear under spoiler.

2. Armor package

Then, there are protective accessories for the car under the package named Armor. These include bumper corner protectors, side cladding, tail entry guard, and door handle protectors — all small but practical accessories. These will help in avoiding any direct damage to the paint.

3. Basic kit

As the name suggests, all accessories in this set are basic after-market equipment a buyer can opt for. This includes mud flaps, bucket or floor mats, emergency hammer, Honda key chain, car care kit, and more.

Customers can buy all these accessories in a bundled package or individually. All the detailed information, the prices of the equipment mentioned above, and its availability will be provided by authorised HCIL dealerships. Customers can also check out the images for intricate information about all these on the carmaker's official website.