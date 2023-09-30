CarWale
    Top 3 accessory packages for the Honda Elevate

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    596 Views
    Top 3 accessory packages for the Honda Elevate

    Honda recently launched the Elevate in India and also introduced different accessories for the SUV. Customers who still want to add some cosmetic enhancements and features to their car can choose from a wide array of accessories offered. While these can be opted for individually, some have been classified into the top three categories.

    1. Signature package

    The carmaker has bundled all the chrome accessories into the Signature package. This includes chrome embellishments for the grille, fog lamps, front fender, door mirror, door visors, C-pillar, tail lamps, and the tailgate. In addition, this package comes with a side, front, and rear under spoiler.

    Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter

    2. Armor package

    Then, there are protective accessories for the car under the package named Armor. These include bumper corner protectors, side cladding, tail entry guard, and door handle protectors — all small but practical accessories. These will help in avoiding any direct damage to the paint.

    3. Basic kit

    As the name suggests, all accessories in this set are basic after-market equipment a buyer can opt for. This includes mud flaps, bucket or floor mats, emergency hammer, Honda key chain, car care kit, and more.

    Customers can buy all these accessories in a bundled package or individually. All the detailed information, the prices of the equipment mentioned above, and its availability will be provided by authorised HCIL dealerships. Customers can also check out the images for intricate information about all these on the carmaker's official website.

    Honda Elevate Left Rear Three Quarter
    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
