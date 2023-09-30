Maruti Suzuki Jimny reports 10,000 open bookings as of September 2023

Currently receives over 3,500 bookings per month

Prices in India start from Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki launched the five-door Jimny in the country on 7 June, 2023. Since then, the SUV has played its cards well in the Indian market. With its popularity and overwhelming response from auto enthusiasts, the current open bookings for the Jimny stand at over 10,000 units, as of September 2023. Notably, the automaker has been receiving over 3,500 bookings per month for this SUV.

The five-door SUV is offered in two variants, namely Zeta and Alpha, across two transmission options. Customers can choose the Jimny from five monotone and one dual-tone colour options. The former includes Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, and Pearl Arctic White. The latter, on the other hand, includes Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red – both with bluish-black roof.

Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. It comes paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter and sends power to all four wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox.