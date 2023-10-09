Hyundai Venue facelift waiting period in India stands at up to 30 weeks

New Venue prices in India start at Rs. 7.77 lakh

Offered in seven colours and six variants

We have got our hands on the updated waiting period for numerous Hyundai models. This waiting period, which is applicable for the month of October 2023, is valid on a pan-India basis. In this article, let us have a closer look at the waiting period for the Venue facelift.

The Hyundai Venue currently commands a waiting period of up to 30 weeks. This is the longest timeline, which applies to the SX dual-tone 1.5 diesel MT variants. Similarly, the S (O) SE, SX SE, SX, and SX dual-tone variants in the 1.2-litre petrol mill, as well as the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT SX (O) SE, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT SX (O) SE, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT SX (O) SE dual-tone variants have the lowest waiting period of up to two weeks.

Customers opting for all other variants of the new Hyundai Venue will have to wait for an average period of 2-16 weeks. With the launch of the updated version of the sub-four-metre SUV, Hyundai discontinued the iMT transmission, which was previously offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol versions.