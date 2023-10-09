Tata Harrier facelift mileage revealed ahead of launch

Manual variants efficiency improved

Bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Tata Motors recently commenced the bookings of the facelifted version of its flagship SUV duo, the Harrier and Safari. Customers can put down their name for the SUVs for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 across any Tata-authorised dealerships. Now ahead of the official launch, the automaker has revealed the improved fuel efficiency figures of the updated Harrier.

The new Tata Harrier sources its power from the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which is BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant. This motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. While the power output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque remains the same, the mileage of the SUV has increased with the update.

Previously, the manual and automatic variants of the Harrier SUV returned a fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively. Meanwhile, the Harrier's updated version boasts a fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl for the manual and automatic versions, respectively.

The Tata Harrier facelift is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Upon arrival, the facelifted version of the SUV will continue its rivalry with the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun in the mid-size SUV segment.