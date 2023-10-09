CarWale
    AD

    Tata Harrier facelift mileage revealed ahead of launch

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,923 Views
    Tata Harrier facelift mileage revealed ahead of launch
    • Manual variants efficiency improved
    • Bookings open for Rs. 25,000 

    Tata Motors recently commenced the bookings of the facelifted version of its flagship SUV duo, the Harrier and Safari. Customers can put down their name for the SUVs for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 across any Tata-authorised dealerships. Now ahead of the official launch, the automaker has revealed the improved fuel efficiency figures of the updated Harrier.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Tata Harrier sources its power from the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which is BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant. This motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. While the power output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque remains the same, the mileage of the SUV has increased with the update.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Previously, the manual and automatic variants of the Harrier SUV returned a fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively. Meanwhile, the Harrier's updated version boasts a fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl for the manual and automatic versions, respectively.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Harrier facelift is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Upon arrival, the facelifted version of the SUV will continue its rivalry with the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun in the mid-size SUV segment.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Verna waiting period comes down to 16 weeks
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue facelift waiting period in India stands at up to 30 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33552 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33108 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Haval H6
    Haval H6

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33552 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33108 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Harrier facelift mileage revealed ahead of launch