    Hyundai Verna waiting period comes down to 16 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Verna waiting period comes down to 16 weeks
    • EX variant attracts the highest waiting period
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Hyundai launched the sixth generation of the Verna sedan in India in March 2023. Broadly offered in four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O), the model can be had in two gasoline motors. Now here’s some good news for buyers planning to bring a brand new Hyundai Verna home. The waiting period for the five-seater sedan has come down to up to 16 weeks which earlier stretched up to 30 weeks. However, this may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. 

    We have listed below the variant-wise waiting period of the Verna:

    Engine and variantWaiting period
    1.5-litre NA petrol EX14-16 weeks
    1.5-litre NA petrol S8-10 weeks
    1.5-litre NA petrol SX4-6 weeks
    1.5-litre NA petrol SX(O)2-4 weeks
    1.5-litre NA petrol SX IVT2-4 weeks
    1.5-litre NA petrol SX(O) IVT2-4 weeks
    1.5-litre turbo-petrol SX0-2 weeks
    1.5-litre turbo-petrol SX(O)4-6 weeks
    1.5-litre turbo-petrol SX DCT0-2 weeks
    1.5-litre turbo-petrol SX(O) DCT2-4 weeks
    The Hyundai Verna can be had with either of the two gasoline motors — a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The former belts out 158bhp/253Nm and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit, while the latter produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit.

    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
