    Hyundai Exter achieves 75,000 units booking milestone in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter achieves 75,000 units booking milestone in India
    • Prices recently hiked by up to Rs. 16,000
    • Waiting period stands at up to 18 months

    Hyundai Exter will soon join other SUVs in the 1 lakh bookings club as the entry-level SUV has achieved the 75,000 bookings milestone in India. With the recent price hike, it is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) across seven variants.

    The Korean automaker sold over 8,000 units of the Exter in September 2023. In the same month, the brand announced 65,000 bookings achievement of the sub-four metre SUV. The Hyundai Exter rivals the Tata Punch which accumulated more than 13,000 unit sales in September.

    The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants - EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Notably, it comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer are the CNG-powered variants, S CNG and SX CNG.

    Recently, we got our hands on the waiting period for the Hyundai Exter in October 2023. The SUV currently commands a waiting period of up to 18 months. To get the complete variant-wise waiting period details, visit our website.

    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.35 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.29 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.70 Lakh

