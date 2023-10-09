Hyundai Exter achieves 75,000 units booking milestone in India

Prices recently hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

Waiting period stands at up to 18 months

Hyundai Exter will soon join other SUVs in the 1 lakh bookings club as the entry-level SUV has achieved the 75,000 bookings milestone in India. With the recent price hike, it is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) across seven variants.

The Korean automaker sold over 8,000 units of the Exter in September 2023. In the same month, the brand announced 65,000 bookings achievement of the sub-four metre SUV. The Hyundai Exter rivals the Tata Punch which accumulated more than 13,000 unit sales in September.

The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants - EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Notably, it comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer are the CNG-powered variants, S CNG and SX CNG.

Recently, we got our hands on the waiting period for the Hyundai Exter in October 2023. The SUV currently commands a waiting period of up to 18 months. To get the complete variant-wise waiting period details, visit our website.