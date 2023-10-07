Hyundai Exter waiting period in October revealed

Available in seven variants

Base variants have the maximum waiting period

The Hyundai Exter was launched in India in July 2023. Since then, Indian buyers have shown great demand for the Korean automaker's entry-level micro SUV, resulting in a waiting period of up to 78 weeks or 18 months.

The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants - EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Currently, the entry-level EX and EX (O). It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Listed below are the variant-wise waiting period for the Hyundai Exter as of 7 October, 2023.

Variants Waiting period EX 76 to 78 weeks. EX (O) 70 to 72 weeks S 22 to 24 weeks S (O) 28 to 30 weeks SX 22 to 24 weeks SX DT 40 to 42 weeks SX (O) / SX (O) Connect / SX (O) Connect DT 24 to 26 weeks S AMT 28 to 30 weeks SX AMT 20 to 22 weeks SX DT AMT 32 to 34 weeks SX (O) AMT / SX (O) Connect AMT / SX (O) Connect DT AMT 26 to 28 weeks S CNG 22 to 24 weeks SX CNG 24 to 26 weeks

Mechanically, the Exter SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Exter can also be had with a CNG powertrain paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

In recent news, the Exter has received its first-ever price hike in India by up to Rs. 16,000.