Hyundai Exter waiting period in October revealed

- Available in seven variants
- Base variants have the maximum waiting period
The Hyundai Exter was launched in India in July 2023. Since then, Indian buyers have shown great demand for the Korean automaker's entry-level micro SUV, resulting in a waiting period of up to 78 weeks or 18 months.
The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants - EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Currently, the entry-level EX and EX (O). It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Listed below are the variant-wise waiting period for the Hyundai Exter as of 7 October, 2023.
|Variants
|Waiting period
|EX
|76 to 78 weeks.
|EX (O)
|70 to 72 weeks
|S
|22 to 24 weeks
|S (O)
|28 to 30 weeks
|SX
|22 to 24 weeks
|SX DT
|40 to 42 weeks
|SX (O) / SX (O) Connect / SX (O) Connect DT
|24 to 26 weeks
|S AMT
|28 to 30 weeks
|SX AMT
|20 to 22 weeks
|SX DT AMT
|32 to 34 weeks
|SX (O) AMT / SX (O) Connect AMT / SX (O) Connect DT AMT
|26 to 28 weeks
|S CNG
|22 to 24 weeks
|SX CNG
|24 to 26 weeks
Mechanically, the Exter SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Exter can also be had with a CNG powertrain paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
In recent news, the Exter has received its first-ever price hike in India by up to Rs. 16,000.