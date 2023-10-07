CarWale
    Hyundai Exter waiting period in October revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter waiting period in October revealed
    • Available in seven variants
    • Base variants have the maximum waiting period

    The Hyundai Exter was launched in India in July 2023. Since then, Indian buyers have shown great demand for the Korean automaker's entry-level micro SUV, resulting in a waiting period of up to 78 weeks or 18 months.

    Hyundai Exter Right Side View

    The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants - EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Currently, the entry-level EX and EX (O). It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Listed below are the variant-wise waiting period for the Hyundai Exter as of 7 October, 2023.

    VariantsWaiting period
    EX76 to 78 weeks.
    EX (O)70 to 72 weeks
    S22 to 24 weeks
    S (O)28 to 30 weeks
    SX22 to 24 weeks 
    SX DT40 to 42 weeks
    SX (O) / SX (O) Connect / SX (O) Connect DT24 to 26 weeks
    S AMT28 to 30 weeks 
    SX AMT20 to 22 weeks
    SX DT AMT32 to 34 weeks
    SX (O) AMT / SX (O) Connect AMT / SX (O) Connect DT AMT26 to 28 weeks
    S CNG22 to 24 weeks
    SX CNG24 to 26 weeks

     

    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Exter SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Exter can also be had with a CNG powertrain paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

    In recent news, the Exter has received its first-ever price hike in India by up to Rs. 16,000.

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.35 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.29 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.70 Lakh

