New Tata Harrier unveiled: Top highlights

Harrier facelift bookings open for Rs. 25,000

To be available in five variants and seven colours

Tata Motors unveiled the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier today (6 October) for Rs. 25,000. The SUV siblings, which get a slew of updates inside out, are expected to be launched in the coming days. Now, let us take a closer look at the top changes for the refreshed Harrier.

New fascia:

Up-front, the Harrier gets a reworked fascia, including a new grille with silver inserts, LED DRLs, connected LED light bar, new air dam, triangular housings for the lighting cluster, and front parking sensors.

LED light bar:

Towards the rear, the updated SUV features a set of new LED taillights, a tweaked rear bumper, vertically stacked reflector and reverse parking housing, LED light bar between the taillights, rear wiper and washer, a high-mounted stop lamp, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

New infotainment system:

The party piece of the interior is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that made its debut on the previous generation Nexon EV. This unit also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Fully digital instrument console:

The digital-analogue instrument cluster from the outgoing car has now been replaced by a 10.25-inch fully digital unit. This coloured system can also be customised according to the driver’s preferences.

Coloured-coded inserts and touch controls:

The centre console benefits from colour-matched stitching and inserts, while the conventional buttons make way for touch units that can control the AC functions.

New steering wheel:

Unlike the new Nexon, which was updated with a two-spoke steering wheel, the facelifted Harrier and Safari siblings now come equipped with a four-spoke multi-function unit. That said, the digital Tata logo with a backlit is featured here too.

Multiple new features:

A few other notable updates to the Harrier range include ambient lighting on the dashboard and around the sunroof, rear sunshades, comfort headrests in the second row, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, paddle shifters, and dual-zone climate control. It was already equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite.