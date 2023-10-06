CarWale
    New Tata Harrier unveiled: Top highlights

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Tata Harrier unveiled: Top highlights
    • Harrier facelift bookings open for Rs. 25,000
    • To be available in five variants and seven colours

    Tata Motors unveiled the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier today (6 October) for Rs. 25,000. The SUV siblings, which get a slew of updates inside out, are expected to be launched in the coming days. Now, let us take a closer look at the top changes for the refreshed Harrier.

    New fascia:

    Tata Harrier Facelift Grille

    Up-front, the Harrier gets a reworked fascia, including a new grille with silver inserts, LED DRLs, connected LED light bar, new air dam, triangular housings for the lighting cluster, and front parking sensors.

    LED light bar:

    Tata Harrier Facelift Rear View

    Towards the rear, the updated SUV features a set of new LED taillights, a tweaked rear bumper, vertically stacked reflector and reverse parking housing, LED light bar between the taillights, rear wiper and washer, a high-mounted stop lamp, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

    New infotainment system:

    Tata Harrier Facelift Infotainment System

    The party piece of the interior is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that made its debut on the previous generation Nexon EV. This unit also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Fully digital instrument console:

    Tata Harrier Facelift Instrument Cluster

    The digital-analogue instrument cluster from the outgoing car has now been replaced by a 10.25-inch fully digital unit. This coloured system can also be customised according to the driver’s preferences.

    Coloured-coded inserts and touch controls:

    Tata Harrier Facelift AC Controls

    The centre console benefits from colour-matched stitching and inserts, while the conventional buttons make way for touch units that can control the AC functions.

    New steering wheel:

    Tata Harrier Facelift Steering Wheel

    Unlike the new Nexon, which was updated with a two-spoke steering wheel, the facelifted Harrier and Safari siblings now come equipped with a four-spoke multi-function unit. That said, the digital Tata logo with a backlit is featured here too.

    Multiple new features:

    Tata Harrier Facelift Sunroof/Moonroof

    A few other notable updates to the Harrier range include ambient lighting on the dashboard and around the sunroof, rear sunshades, comfort headrests in the second row, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, paddle shifters, and dual-zone climate control. It was already equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Safari facelift to be offered in four trims and seven colours

