Tata Safari facelift to be offered in four trims and seven colours

Bookings opened for Rs. 25,000

Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of the all-new Safari facelift in India for Rs. 25,000. The SUV is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Customers planning to book the SUV can choose from four personas/trims across seven colour options.

The updated Safari is available in five trims – Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. As for the colour options, the SUV can be had in seven exterior paint hues, namely, Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.

With the latest update, the Safari facelift packs in even more features than its predecessors. The feature list includes a 12.3-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, and dual-zone climate control. Also on offer are features such as a JBL-sourced 10-speaker setup, multi-colour ambient lighting, terrain response mode selector with display, wireless charger, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS suite.

Moreover, customers can choose from persona-based exterior colours and interior themes. Meanwhile, the Safari facelift continues to be offered in the Dark edition version. Notably, the biggest exterior highlight of the Safari facelift includes front and rear LED light bars with welcome and goodbye animation, LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the updated Tata Safari comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. The oil burner is capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the SUV comes with three drive and terrain response modes.