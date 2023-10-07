Tata Harrier facelift unveiled: Variants explained

New Harrier bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Choose from 10 variants and seven colours

Tata Motors opened bookings for the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier this week for Rs. 25,000. Ahead of its price reveal, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise features of the updated five-seat SUV.

The facelifted Tata Harrier will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. The mileage of the MT variants have witnessed an increase, details of which can be found on our website.

In terms of colours, the new Harrier will be available in seven options, including Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey. Customers can choose from 10 variants such as Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Harrier facelift Smart (O) LED projector headlamps Connected LED DRLs Connected LED taillights 17-inch alloy wheels TPMS Six airbags Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering with illuminated logo Automatic climate control ESP Hill-hold control Traction control Roll over mitigation system ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Electrically adjustable ORVMs Second row AC vents Roof rails 60:40 split seats

Harrier facelift Pure (O) 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Four speakers and two tweeters Reverse parking camera Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Steering-mounted controls Shark-fin antenna OTA updates 45W C-type fast charger Rear wiper and washer

Harrier facelift Adventure 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Engine start-stop button Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet) Leatherette seats and door pad inserts Cruise control Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support Rear window sunshade Rear armrest with cup holders Mood lighting on the dashboard LED fog lights Rear defogger Front armrest with cooled storage function Multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)

Harrier facelift Adventure + Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof 360-degree camera 18-inch alloy wheels Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold function Wireless charger Front parking sensors Air purifier All-wheel disc brakes Paddle shifters (AT only) Smart e-shifter (AT only)

Harrier facelift Adventure + Dark 19-inch Dark alloy wheels

Harrier facelift Adventure + A ADAS suite Driver doze off alert system

Harrier facelift Fearless 12.3-inch infotainment system Dual-zone climate control Sequential turn indicators Welcome and goodbye animations on LED light bars Six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature Four-way powered co-driver seat Ventilated front seats Comfort headrest for second-row seats Nine-speaker music system Fog lights with cornering function Auto-dimming IRVM

Harrier facelift Fearless Dark 19-inch Dark alloy wheels

Harrier facelift Fearless + Seven airbags Gesture-controlled powered tailgate iRA connected car technology 10-speaker music system Alexa voice commands with car-to-home functionality