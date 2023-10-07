Tata Harrier facelift unveiled: Variants explained

- New Harrier bookings open for Rs. 25,000
- Choose from 10 variants and seven colours
Tata Motors opened bookings for the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier this week for Rs. 25,000. Ahead of its price reveal, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise features of the updated five-seat SUV.
The facelifted Tata Harrier will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. The mileage of the MT variants have witnessed an increase, details of which can be found on our website.
In terms of colours, the new Harrier will be available in seven options, including Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey. Customers can choose from 10 variants such as Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Harrier facelift Smart (O)
LED projector headlamps
Connected LED DRLs
Connected LED taillights
17-inch alloy wheels
TPMS
Six airbags
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering with illuminated logo
Automatic climate control
ESP
Hill-hold control
Traction control
Roll over mitigation system
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Second row AC vents
Roof rails
60:40 split seats
Harrier facelift Pure (O)
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four speakers and two tweeters
Reverse parking camera
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering-mounted controls
Shark-fin antenna
OTA updates
45W C-type fast charger
Rear wiper and washer
Harrier facelift Adventure
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Engine start-stop button
Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
Leatherette seats and door pad inserts
Cruise control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
Rear window sunshade
Rear armrest with cup holders
Mood lighting on the dashboard
LED fog lights
Rear defogger
Front armrest with cooled storage function
Multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)
Harrier facelift Adventure +
Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
360-degree camera
18-inch alloy wheels
Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold function
Wireless charger
Front parking sensors
Air purifier
All-wheel disc brakes
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Smart e-shifter (AT only)
Harrier facelift Adventure + Dark
19-inch Dark alloy wheels
Harrier facelift Adventure + A
ADAS suite
Driver doze off alert system
Harrier facelift Fearless
12.3-inch infotainment system
Dual-zone climate control
Sequential turn indicators
Welcome and goodbye animations on LED light bars
Six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature
Four-way powered co-driver seat
Ventilated front seats
Comfort headrest for second-row seats
Nine-speaker music system
Fog lights with cornering function
Auto-dimming IRVM
Harrier facelift Fearless Dark
19-inch Dark alloy wheels
Harrier facelift Fearless +
Seven airbags
Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
iRA connected car technology
10-speaker music system
Alexa voice commands with car-to-home functionality
Harrier facelift Fearless + Dark
19-inch Dark alloy wheels