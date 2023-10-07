CarWale
    Tata Harrier facelift unveiled: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier facelift unveiled: Variants explained
    • New Harrier bookings open for Rs. 25,000
    • Choose from 10 variants and seven colours

    Tata Motors opened bookings for the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier this week for Rs. 25,000. Ahead of its price reveal, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise features of the updated five-seat SUV.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The facelifted Tata Harrier will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. The mileage of the MT variants have witnessed an increase, details of which can be found on our website.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of colours, the new Harrier will be available in seven options, including Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey. Customers can choose from 10 variants such as Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Harrier facelift Smart (O)

    LED projector headlamps

    Connected LED DRLs

    Connected LED taillights

    17-inch alloy wheels

    TPMS

    Six airbags

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering with illuminated logo

    Automatic climate control

    ESP

    Hill-hold control

    Traction control

    Roll over mitigation system

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Second row AC vents

    Roof rails

    60:40 split seats

    Harrier facelift Pure (O)

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Reverse parking camera

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Steering-mounted controls

    Shark-fin antenna

    OTA updates

    45W C-type fast charger

    Rear wiper and washer

    Harrier facelift Adventure 

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Engine start-stop button

    Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

    Leatherette seats and door pad inserts

    Cruise control

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

    Rear window sunshade

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Mood lighting on the dashboard

    LED fog lights

    Rear defogger

    Front armrest with cooled storage function

    Multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)

    Harrier facelift Adventure +

    Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

    360-degree camera

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold function

    Wireless charger

    Front parking sensors

    Air purifier

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Smart e-shifter (AT only)

    Harrier facelift Adventure + Dark

    19-inch Dark alloy wheels

    Harrier facelift Adventure + A

    ADAS suite

    Driver doze off alert system

    Harrier facelift Fearless

    12.3-inch infotainment system

    Dual-zone climate control

    Sequential turn indicators

    Welcome and goodbye animations on LED light bars

    Six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome feature

    Four-way powered co-driver seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Comfort headrest for second-row seats

    Nine-speaker music system

    Fog lights with cornering function

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Harrier facelift Fearless Dark

    19-inch Dark alloy wheels

    Harrier facelift Fearless +

    Seven airbags

    Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

    iRA connected car technology

    10-speaker music system

    Alexa voice commands with car-to-home functionality

    Harrier facelift Fearless + Dark

    19-inch Dark alloy wheels

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
