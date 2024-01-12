CarWale
    Hyundai Exter prices hiked in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter prices hiked in January 2024
    • Offered in seven variants
    • New prices start at Rs. 6,12,800 (ex-showroom)

    Hyundai India has revised the prices of its entire range in the country. Among the list, the latest model of the automaker, the Exter SUV has incurred a price increment of up to Rs. 12,910. With this, the Tata Punch rival is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6,12,800 (ex-showroom).

    The Hyundai Exter can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Coming to price revision, all the petrol variants have undergone a uniform price hike of Rs. 12,910. Meanwhile, the CNG variants are now costlier by Rs. 9,910.

    Hyundai Exter Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque in standard and 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque in CNG mode. As for the transmission, the model gets a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox option.

    The Exter has become one of the most popular SUVs in its class since its launch in July 2023. The sub-four metre SUV also won the Indian Car of The Year award at ICOTY 2024. Notably, The Korean automaker recently achieved the 1 lakh bookings milestone with the Exter in India.

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
