    Hyundai Exter surpasses 65,000 bookings milestone

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    419 Views
    Hyundai Exter surpasses 65,000 bookings milestone

    - Prices in India start from Rs. 5.99 lakh 

    - Can be had in petrol and CNG guises

    Launched back in July 2023, the Hyundai Exter is the newest addition to the automaker’s fleet and is positioned between the Grand i10 Nios and the Hyundai Venue. Now, the automaker has announced that the sub-four-meter SUV has racked up over 65,000 bookings since its pre-launch bookings began on 8 May, 2023. Notably, the bookings escalated from 10,000 to 50,000 in less than a month with 7,000 units sold in July 2023. 

    Hyundai Exter Dashboard

    On the equipment front, the Exter comes loaded with a dashcam with dual cameras, voice-enabled sunroof, digital instrument cluster that supports 12 languages, and paddle shifters. Additionally, it also gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, wireless charger, cruise control, and ambient sound of nature. 

    Hyundai Exter Engine Shot

    Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre NA petrol that delivers 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor can either be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that solely comes mated to a five-speed manual and pushes out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. 

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    • images
    • videos
