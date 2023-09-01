Hyundai i20 facelift teased; to be launched soon

Will get revised front and rear profile

Hyundai India has teased the facelift version of its premium hatchback, the i20. The updated model was first showcased in the European markets in May this year. The facelifted i20 will receive minor tweaks on its exterior and interior.

On the outside, the fascia will get a sleeker grille with new LED headlamps and half arrow-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, the hatchback will ride on new star-shaped alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, the bumper will be redesigned with a new skid plate and contrast black elements complimenting the sporty appearance.

As seen with the international spec-i20, the upcoming facelift will get a similar dashboard layout. In terms of features, the model will come equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, and ambient lighting. Also on offer will be features such as a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

Under the hood, the i20 facelift will retain the powertrain options from the outgoing version. It will come equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine alongside the manual and automatic gearbox options.

Upon arrival, the i20 facelift will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment.