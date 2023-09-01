CarWale
    Urban Night Limited Editions of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber launched in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Urban Night Limited Editions of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber launched in India
    • Priced at a premium ranging from Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 14,999 
    • Limited to only 300 units for each car

    Renault India has launched the Urban Night Limited Editions of the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber in the country. These special editions will be priced at a premium ranging from Rs. 6,999 for the Kwid to Rs. 14,999 for the Kiger and the Triber. Based on the top-spec variants of each model, the Urban Night Limited Editions will be restricted to only 300 units for each car.

    The most prominent change on the Urban Night Limited Editions is the Stealth Black exterior shade that gets Stardust Silver accents. It also gets feature upgrades like the introduction of the smart mirror monitor, advanced ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plate, and puddle lamps. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, said, “This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. New-age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us to welcome more customers to our growing Renault family.” 

    Renault Kwid Gallery

    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 5.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 5.66 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.34 Lakh
    PuneRs. 5.53 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 5.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.22 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 5.49 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 5.32 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.26 Lakh

