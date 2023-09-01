Tata Nexon facelift; Live Updates

Revamped Interiors
The cabin of the Nexon facelift will be completely redesigned. The dashboard will be dominated by a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, and a new gear selector lever.
Design leaked!
While we wait for the event to start here is a sneak peek of the updated Nexon's rear profile!
Tata Nexon facelift
Tata Motors will reveal the new Nexon to the world today. We are at the venue and the event will begin at 7:30pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!