MG Astor Black Edition to be launched soon

- Will most likely be based on the top-spec trim

- To rival Creta Knight Edition and Seltos X Line

MG India will launch the Astor Black Edition soon. Earlier this year, the automaker launched the Gloster's Blackstorm edition, now, the Astor will receive a similar update. This special edition of the SUV will get gloss black inserts inside out and is expected to be based on the top-spec Savvy variant.

Astor Black Edition: What to expect?

Along with the Starry Black exterior hue, the Astor Black Edition could get a blacked-out front grille, gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels with front red brake callipers, and most likely red inserts on front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the Astor will most likely get a fully black interior theme along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and LED headlamps.

Astor Black Edition technical specifications

It will be powered by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The transmission options include a six-speed torque automatic gearbox.

Astor Black Edition rivals

When launched in the coming months, the Astor Black will compete against the Creta Knight Edition, Seltos X Line, Kushaq Matte Edition, and Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Limited Edition.