Tata Nexon facelift unveiled!

- Bookings to open on 4 September

- Will be offered in Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless variants

Nexon facelift: Exterior design and styling

The front fascia for the first time gets a split LED headlamp function along with sequential turn indicators that are placed higher on both sides of the bonnet. The side profile has been accentuated with new alloy wheels and a new exterior hue. Tata also claimed that the ground clearance of the Nexon is now measured at 208mm.

At the rear, the Y-pattern of the LED tail lamps are adjoined by an illuminated strip that also has a stop lamp neatly integrated to it. Furthermore, the bumper has been reprofiled and the vertically stacked reflectors along with reverse lamps have a more pronounced housing. Also, the rear wiper has been hidden smartly under the protruding rear spoiler.

Nexon facelift: variants and features

The cabin of the Nexon gets a complete makeover with a newly designed dashboard layout that has three colours to it. The top layer is finished in black whereas the portion gets a grey insert. The lower half of the dashboard has soft touch material that is finished in an Indigo shade. The two-spoke steering wheel as seen on the Curvv has made it to the production-spec Nexon that also holds the illuminated logo.

Available in Smart, Smart+, Pure, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless variants, the Nexon is loaded to the gills when it comes to features. A fully digital instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel gets customisable display screens whereas the infotainment system has also grown in size and now measures 10.25 inches. The aircon panel is a touch-based unit and the centre console also has a wireless charging pad. Other notable features are ventilated seats and height-adjustable driver and co-driver seats.

On the safety front, the Nexon is equipped with six airbags as standard and the higher trims are further offered with front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitor, and a blind spot monitor.

New Nexon: powertrain options

Like its predecessor, the 2023 Nexon will be available with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol mill generates 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual, an AMT gearbox, and a seven-speed DCT unit with shift-by-wire technology.

Meanwhile, the diesel engine puts out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and is mated to manual and automatic gearboxes. The Nexon also gets Eco, City, and Sport drive modes.

Nexon facelift rivals

When launched in the coming weeks, the new Nexon will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.