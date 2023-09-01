Tata Nexon facelift photo gallery: What's new on the outside?

- New Tata Nexon gets cosmetic changes

- Boasts new features too

Tata Motors has just unveiled the 2023 Nexon for the Indian market. The compact SUV has been updated inside out. Our opinions are embargoed till 6 September, but here are the images of its exterior to give you a glimpse of the updated SUV.

Exterior images of Nexon facelift

The facelifted Tata Nexon has received an updated face. There's a new grille with an extended width, flanked by tweaked LED DRLs.

The headlights have been incorporated into the bumper. Further, the latter has been re-sculpted and now gets a faux skid plate too.

Moving to the side, you'll notice the SUV rides on a new set of alloy wheels with an aero pattern.

At the back are newly designed LED taillamps with an LED bar that extends across its width.

Engine and gearbox options for the 2023 Nexon

The Nexon facelift is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2-compliant and available with manual and automatic gearboxes.