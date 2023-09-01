CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift interior images: New features at a glance

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    229 Views
    - Tata Nexon facelift gets additional features

    - Cabin design altered with new tweaks

    The 2023 Tata Nexon has been unveiled with a refreshed exterior and interior. We shall detail the changes and our first impressions on 6 September. But for now, here are the pictures of the revamped cabin of the updated SUV.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    New Tata Nexon images of its interior

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front Row Seats

    Tata Motors has made some changes to the Nexon's interior. This includes new purple-coloured accents along with more piano black finishes.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Second Row Seats

    Overall layout including the seating arrangement looks familiar, but look closely and you' find out the changes and new features.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Steering Wheel

    For example, the Nexon's steering wheel design is new with an illuminated logo that lights up as soon as the car is started.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Instrument Cluster

    Behind this, you'll notice a new fully digital instrument cluster with a lot of information for the driver.

    Tata Nexon Facelift AC Controls

    Even the AC panel is new and comes with a touch panel instead of buttons or rotary knobs now. It comes in a piano black finish with its background illuminated.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    2023 Tata Nexon Powertrain options

    The Tata Nexon facelift gets two engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both engines meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission standards and are offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Engine Shot

    New Tata Nexon exterior images gallery

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon facelift photo gallery: What's new on the outside?

