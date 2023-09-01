Tata Nexon facelift interior images: New features at a glance

- Tata Nexon facelift gets additional features

- Cabin design altered with new tweaks

The 2023 Tata Nexon has been unveiled with a refreshed exterior and interior. We shall detail the changes and our first impressions on 6 September. But for now, here are the pictures of the revamped cabin of the updated SUV.

New Tata Nexon images of its interior

Tata Motors has made some changes to the Nexon's interior. This includes new purple-coloured accents along with more piano black finishes.

Overall layout including the seating arrangement looks familiar, but look closely and you' find out the changes and new features.

For example, the Nexon's steering wheel design is new with an illuminated logo that lights up as soon as the car is started.

Behind this, you'll notice a new fully digital instrument cluster with a lot of information for the driver.

Even the AC panel is new and comes with a touch panel instead of buttons or rotary knobs now. It comes in a piano black finish with its background illuminated.

2023 Tata Nexon Powertrain options

The Tata Nexon facelift gets two engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both engines meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission standards and are offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

New Tata Nexon exterior images gallery