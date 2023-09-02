Tata Nexon facelift exterior colours revealed

- 2023 Nexon gets six exterior colours

- New Fearless Purple is the signature colour

Tata Motors has just unveiled the new Nexon at an event in Jaipur. The carmaker also took the facelifted SUV's website live revealing the new colour options.

Tata Nexon colour options

This latest iteration of the Nexon is available in six body colour options. The new signature colour is Fearless Purple with a new Creative Ocean shade too. The other options include Ocean Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

Engine and gearbox options for the new Nexon

The facelifted Nexon will continue to employ the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, it will now be available with four gearbox options including a five- and six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the diesel unit continues to be offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.

Bookings, launch, and delivery timeline

Alongside the facelifted Nexon's official reveal, Tata Motors has also opened the bookings for it at Rs 10,000. The launch will take place on 14 September and deliveries will also begin hot on the heels of this launch. Variant-wise pricing will be available at all authorised dealers on the same day.