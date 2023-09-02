Tata Nexon EV facelift teased ahead of official launch

- Will be unveiled in India on 7 September

- Variants likely to be renamed as Medium Range and Long Range

Tata Motors has released the first teaser of the Nexon EV facelift. Like its recently updated ICE version, Nexon facelift, the EV version will also get a new face, revised interior, and new nomenclature for its variants.

The new teaser reveals the split headlamp setup along with a full-width LED DRL that runs across the bonnet. The posterior gets a similar treatment with the Y-pattern for the LED tail lamps that are connected by an illuminated light strip. Besides this, the Nexon EV facelift is also expected to get new alloy wheels and paint schemes.

New Nexon EV variants and expected features

As per our sources, Tata Motors is likely to omit the ‘Prime’ and ‘Max’ suffixes for the new Nexon and they will be called ‘Medium Range’ and ‘Long Range’ variants. A similar nomenclature is followed by its younger sibling, the Tata Tiago EV and the brand.

These variants could further be divided into Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless trims. The Nexon EV will come equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and the new two-spoke steering wheel

Nexon EV facelift: Battery pack and power output

The new Nexon EV is unlikely to get any mechanical updates and will continue to be offered with 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs. Presently, both these iterations have an ARAI-claimed range of 312km and 453km on a single charge.

Nexon EV: rivals and launch date

The prices of the Nexon EV are expected to be announced along with the ICE Nexon in mid-September. When launched it will be a direct rival to the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona Electric.