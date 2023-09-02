Hyundai registers 53,830 unit sales in August 2023

Overall sales stood at 71,435 units

Hyundai Exter surpasses 65,000 booking milestone

The South Korean automaker, Hyundai, has announced its sales numbers for August 2023. The brand retailed a total of 71,435 units, which includes sales of 53,830 units in the domestic market and the export of 17,605 units. The Y-o-Y domestic car sales grew by 8.7 per cent when compared to 49,510 units sold during the same period last year.

In other news, Hyundai India recently launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants across two powertrain options, this special edition of the SUV differentiates itself from the standard variant by sporting a completely blacked-out exterior and interior with brass-coloured inserts.

Commenting on the August 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (domestic plus exports) of 71,435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in the Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months. Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to our domestic sales in August. The Exter continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far.”