CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai registers 53,830 unit sales in August 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    499 Views
    Hyundai registers 53,830 unit sales in August 2023
    • Overall sales stood at 71,435 units 
    • Hyundai Exter surpasses 65,000 booking milestone

    The South Korean automaker, Hyundai, has announced its sales numbers for August 2023. The brand retailed a total of 71,435 units, which includes sales of 53,830 units in the domestic market and the export of 17,605 units. The Y-o-Y domestic car sales grew by 8.7 per cent when compared to 49,510 units sold during the same period last year. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Hyundai India recently launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants across two powertrain options, this special edition of the SUV differentiates itself from the standard variant by sporting a completely blacked-out exterior and interior with brass-coloured inserts. 

    Commenting on the August 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (domestic plus exports) of 71,435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in the Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months. Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to our domestic sales in August. The Exter continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV facelift teased ahead of official launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8216 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7546 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8216 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7546 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai registers 53,830 unit sales in August 2023