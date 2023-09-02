CarWale
    New Tata Nexon to be offered in 11 variants and 6 colour options

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    784 Views
    New Tata Nexon to be offered in 11 variants and 6 colour options
    • Comes equipped with two powertrain options
    • Bookings to open on 4 September, 2023

    Tata Motors has finally pulled the wraps off the new Nexon. The bookings of the updated sub-four metre SUV will begin on 4 September, 2023 followed by its launch in the coming weeks. The carmaker has completely overhauled the exterior and interior of the Nexon facelift

    The new Nexon will be offered in 11 variants – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. While the ‘+’ will be an optional package with some added features, the ‘S’ stands for sunroof.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As for its colour options, the Nexon facelift is available with six exterior paint schemes, namely, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of features, the top-spec Fearless+ S variant comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, nine-speaker setup, ventilated front seats, touch-based HVAC panel, and an all-digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the cabin will also get features such as an air purifier, ambient lighting, wireless charger, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wiper, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, and six airbags.

    Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former comes mated to a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a new seven-speed DCT gearbox. On the other hand, the oil burner is paired with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai registers 53,830 unit sales in August 2023

    • Tata Nexon Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
