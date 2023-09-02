CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 facelift teased again; front design revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,437 Views
    New Hyundai i20 facelift teased again; front design revealed

    - i20 facelift prices in India likely to be announced soon

    - Will get cosmetic updates outside and feature additions inside

    Hyundai i20 facelift launching soon

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai has begun teasing the facelifted i20 for the Indian market ahead of its launch which could take place in the coming weeks. The carmaker, in its typical fashion, is expected to open bookings prior to the price reveal.

    Facelifted i20 new teaser: What does it reveal?

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Front View

    As seen in the new teaser image, the 2024 i20 will get a revised LED DRL setup, LED headlamps, new grille, 3D Hyundai logo, and a contrast-coloured front splitter. The model, which will also get new dual-tone wheels, new rear diffuser, and a tweaked rear bumper, had already been spotted testing in India, hinting that the launch could be right around the corner.

    2024 Hyundai i20 interior and features

    Inside, the new i20 facelift is expected to come equipped with updates in the form of an ADAS suite and an all-black interior theme. The current version of the premium hatchback is already equipped with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, fully digital instrument console, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    New i20 facelift engine and specifications

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    We expect the facelifted Hyundai i20 to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol motor and 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol mill. A five-speed manual transmission is likely to be standard while CVT and DCT units will be offered as options. The diesel variants were discontinued after the model was updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Image
    Hyundai i20 Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai i20 Facelift Left Side View
