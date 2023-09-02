Tata Nexon facelift bookings to open from 4 September 2023

To be launched on 14 September

Gets a new seven-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters

Tata Motors India unveiled the Nexon facelift in the country on 1 September, 2023. The automaker has now confirmed that the bookings of the SUV will commence on 4 September, ahead of its official launch on 14 September, 2023.

The 2023 Tata Nexon will be offered in 11 variants with new nomenclature. These include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ (S). Apart from this, Tata has also introduced new exterior shades for the latest iteration of the SUV. The colour palette comprises Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red.

The interior highlights of the updated Nexon include a new 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, Land Rover-inspired gear lever, ventilated front seats, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

That said, there are no changes under the hood. The Nexon facelift continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. However, it gets a new seven-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters and it is solely offered with the turbo-petrol mill.