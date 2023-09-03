CarWale
    New Kia Carnival to be launched in India in 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Kia Carnival to be launched in India in 2024

    - New-gen Carnival was showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    - India to get facelift version of the fourth-gen MPV

    New Kia Carnival launch timeline

    Kia India showcased the fourth-generation Carnival at the Auto Expo 2023. At the same time, the brand is testing a facelifted version of the MPV on international soil, which is now confirmed to be launched in India early next year. The current-gen model was discontinued in India earlier this year.

    2024 Carnival exterior design

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Carnival facelift is yet to be officially revealed; hence, we have few details based on the spy shots. The model will get vertically stacked headlamps, new grille and alloy wheels, roof rails, two sunroofs, revised front and rear bumpers, inverted L-shaped LED taillights, high-mounted stop lamp, and a tailgate-mounted number plate holder.

    Carnival facelift interior and features

    Details regarding updates to the facelifted Kia Carnival are unknown at the moment. The pre-facelift model was equipped with two 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, electrically operated rear doors, fully digital instrument console, ADAS suite, rear entertainment screens, dual-tone theme, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

    Upcoming Kia Carnival engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, producing an output of 200bhp and 400Nm. Expect more details to be revealed in the coming months.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Image
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
