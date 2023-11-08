CarWale
    2024 Kia Carnival rear seat entertainment package details revealed

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,661 Views
    2024 Kia Carnival rear seat entertainment package details revealed
    • Likely to launch in H2 2024
    • To be offered with three powertrain options

    The Korean automaker Kia, has started accepting pre-orders in its home country for the upcoming luxury MPV, the Carnival. The three-row people mover has undergone major exterior overhauls and offers even more features than its predecessor.

    Kia Carnival Infotainment System

    The upcoming Kia Carnival will be offered in multiple variants across four-seater, seven-seater, and nine-seater configurations. For the rear occupants, the carmaker is offering a smart rear seat entertainment system. This consists of a 14.6-inch Full HD dual screen mounted on both front seats. These display monitors can be used to consume various online content including OTT with the ability to play independent content on each screen.

    Kia Carnival Dashboard

    Apart from this, the new-gen Kia Carnival will come equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, head-up display, multi-zone climate control, air purifier, wireless charging, and ambient lighting. Then, there’s an electrically adjustable sunroof, ADAS suite, eight airbags, digital IRVM, driver’s Ergo Motion seat, and safe exit assistance for rear doors.

    Kia Carnival Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the upcoming Kia Carnival will come equipped with three powertrain options – a 2.2-litre diesel engine, 3.5-litre petrol engine, and a new 1.6-litre turbo hybrid motor. Upon arrival, the Kia Carnival will compete against the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Innova Crysta, and other similarly priced vehicles in the Indian market.

