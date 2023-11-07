Tata Harrier facelift deliveries begin in India

Prices in India start from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in 13 variants

Tata Motors launched the new iteration of its five-seater SUV, the Harrier, in the country in October 2023. The prices of the model start from Rs. 15.49 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 26.44 lakh for the top-spec variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The SUV can be had in 13 variants across seven colour options. Interested customers can book the updated Harrier for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 from an authorised Tata showroom or the brand’s online portal.

The feature highlights of the updated Harrier include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, touchscreen aircon panel with two toggle switches, JLR-inspired gear knob, air purifier, and a rotary dial for drive modes. In addition to this, it also comes equipped with a 10.25-inch customisable instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, JBL-sourced sound system with 13 modes and a subwoofer, wireless charging pad, and AdrenoX connected car technology.

On the safety front, the Harrier is loaded with seven airbags, advanced electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an ADAS safety suite with 11 functions. Moreover, the flagship SUV has scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test.

Under the hood, the facelifted Tata Harrier gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine compliant with the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms. It produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

