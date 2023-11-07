Maruti Fronx surpasses 75,000 units sales milestone

Maruti Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

Fronx recently overtook Baleno in sales numbers

In a recent conversation with CarWale, Maruti Suzuki revealed crucial details regarding it sales numbers. In this article, we tell you how the Fronx has fared in the recent past, as well as the ratio of sales for its powertrain options.

The Maruti Fronx has crossed the 75,000 units sales milestone in just a little above six months from its launch. For reference, the Baleno, on which the Fronx is based, surpassed this milestone in June 2016, approximately eight months after its launch. Additionally, the Fronx recently overtook the Baleno in terms of sales numbers.

Further, Maruti revealed that the 1.2-litre petrol powertrain accounts for 90 per cent of the model’s sales, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor caters to only 10 per cent of demand. For the uninitiated, the Fronx is offered in 10 colours across five variants. Also up for offer are CNG trims, priced from Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).