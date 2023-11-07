CarWale
    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 88,600 in November 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 88,600 in November 2023

    - Honda City has the maximum discount

    - No discount on the Elevate SUV

    Honda Cars India has rolled out discount offers for the month of November 2023. During the festive season, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 88,600 including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyal bonuses, and corporate discounts. Currently, the brand’s portfolio includes the City, Amaze, and the Elevate SUV. Let us take a detailed look at it.

    The following are the discounts on the Honda City for November 2023:

    Discount typeAmount
    Cash discountUp to Rs. 25,000
    Car exchange bonusRs. 15,000
    Loyalty bonusRs. 4,000
    Honda car exchange bonusRs. 6,000
    Corporate discountRs. 5,000
    Special corporate discountRs. 20,000
    Extended warranty (only on VX and ZX variants)Rs. 13,651

    In addition to the abovementioned offers, the car marque is also offering discounts on its recently launched special edition of the City, the Elegant Edition.

    Discount type (Elegant Edition)Amount
    Exchange bonusRs. 10,000
    Loyalty bonusRs. 4,000
    Honda car exchange bonusRs. 6,000
    Corporate discountRs. 5,000
    Special Edition benefitRs. 40,000
    Now coming to its next affordable family sedan, the Amaze. This month, the Dzire-rival attracts discounts of up to Rs. 67,000. Here are the discount offers for the Amaze.

    Discount typeAmount
    Cash discountRs. 25,000
    Loyalty bonusRs. 4,000
    Corporate discountRs. 3,000
    Special corporate discountRs. 20,000
    Car exchange bonusRs. 15,000

    The abovementioned offers are valid till 30 November, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, car, variant, colour, and other factors. We request you to connect to the nearest authorised dealership to know the exact details.

