    Kia Carnival facelift interior revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    550 Views
    Kia Carnival facelift interior revealed
    • Gets curved display screens
    • Expected to launch in India in 2024

    A week after Kia revealed the exterior design of the new Carnival, the automaker has now released the interior images and details of the updated MPV. It gets new tech, added features, and most importantly, enhanced safety features.

    New features on Kia Carnival

    The talking point of the new Carnival is the new curved display that sits atop the dashboard. The infotainment and the instrument cluster, both measure 12.3-inch in size. The switchable aircon and infotainment panel that made its debut with the Verna has now been integrated into the new Carnival.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Dashboard

    Furthermore, the rear passengers can opt for a 14.6-inch HD entertainment screen with support for video and OTT services. Kia’s luxury MPV also gets a built-in air purifier, a fingerprint authentication system, a digital mirror with camera, and a heads-up display along with a seven and nine-seat layout.

    Added ADAS tech

    With the new Carnival, the active safety tech now includes forward collision-avoidance assist, evasive steering assist, highway driving assist, and intelligent speed limit assist.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Left Front Three Quarter

    We expect the new Carnival to make its India debut in 2024. Besides this, Kia India is gearing up to launch the Sonet facelift in the coming months.

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Image
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
