Kia Carnival facelift interior revealed

Gets curved display screens

Expected to launch in India in 2024

A week after Kia revealed the exterior design of the new Carnival, the automaker has now released the interior images and details of the updated MPV. It gets new tech, added features, and most importantly, enhanced safety features.

New features on Kia Carnival

The talking point of the new Carnival is the new curved display that sits atop the dashboard. The infotainment and the instrument cluster, both measure 12.3-inch in size. The switchable aircon and infotainment panel that made its debut with the Verna has now been integrated into the new Carnival.

Furthermore, the rear passengers can opt for a 14.6-inch HD entertainment screen with support for video and OTT services. Kia’s luxury MPV also gets a built-in air purifier, a fingerprint authentication system, a digital mirror with camera, and a heads-up display along with a seven and nine-seat layout.

Added ADAS tech

With the new Carnival, the active safety tech now includes forward collision-avoidance assist, evasive steering assist, highway driving assist, and intelligent speed limit assist.

We expect the new Carnival to make its India debut in 2024. Besides this, Kia India is gearing up to launch the Sonet facelift in the coming months.