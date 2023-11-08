Save up to Rs. 3.60 lakh on the Mahindra XUV400 in November 2023

- Available with two battery pack options
- Prices in India start at Rs. 16 lakh
Mahindra has kick-started the festive season by offering huge discounts across its entire range this month. Among the list, is the all-electric XUV400 which currently attracts benefits of up to Rs. 3.60 lakh. Currently, the XUV400 is available at a starting price of Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Tata Nexon EV rival is available in two variants, EC and EL. While both variants get a 7.2kW charging option, the former can also be had with a 3.3kW charger. Moreover, the EL variants also get a dual-tone paint finish.
Listed below are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra XUV400 in November 2023 (Limited to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim region).
|Variants
|Consumer Offer
|Exchange Bonus
|Total Discount
|EC and EC Fast Charger
|Rs. 1,40,000
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 1,60,000
|EL Fast Charger and EL Fast Charger dual-tone
|Rs. 3,40,000
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 3,60,000
|EL Fast Charger - E and EL Fast Charger dual-tone - E
|Rs. 2,90,000
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 3,10,000
Powering the Mahindra XUV400 is a single motor setup with two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. While the former is rated to deliver a claimed range of 375km, the latter can deliver a driving range of 456km on a full charge.