Save up to Rs. 3.60 lakh on the Mahindra XUV400 in November 2023

Available with two battery pack options

Prices in India start at Rs. 16 lakh

Mahindra has kick-started the festive season by offering huge discounts across its entire range this month. Among the list, is the all-electric XUV400 which currently attracts benefits of up to Rs. 3.60 lakh. Currently, the XUV400 is available at a starting price of Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV rival is available in two variants, EC and EL. While both variants get a 7.2kW charging option, the former can also be had with a 3.3kW charger. Moreover, the EL variants also get a dual-tone paint finish.

Listed below are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra XUV400 in November 2023 (Limited to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim region).

Variants Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Total Discount EC and EC Fast Charger Rs. 1,40,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 1,60,000 EL Fast Charger and EL Fast Charger dual-tone Rs. 3,40,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,60,000 EL Fast Charger - E and EL Fast Charger dual-tone - E Rs. 2,90,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,10,000

Powering the Mahindra XUV400 is a single motor setup with two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. While the former is rated to deliver a claimed range of 375km, the latter can deliver a driving range of 456km on a full charge.