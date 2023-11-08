CarWale
    Hyundai i20 range gets discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in November 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 range gets discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in November 2023
    • Hyundai i20 recently received a facelift
    • All Hyundai cars now come equipped with six airbags as standard

    Select Hyundai dealers across the country are offering discounts on the i20 range in India, including the regular i20 and the i20 N Line. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Hyundai i20 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On the other hand, the i20 N Line is offered with a flat cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on select units.

    Earlier this month, Hyundai updated the safety features list off its entire line-up of cars. All models from the brand now come equipped with six airbags as standard, thus making Hyundai the first brand in India to offer such a safety suite.

