CarWale
    AD

    Volvo XC40 Recharge and XC60 get discounts of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,051 Views
    Volvo XC40 Recharge and XC60 get discounts of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh
    • Limited period discount on select Volvo cars
    • Volvo currently sells six models in India

    Volvo India is offering huge discounts on select products, which are valid for a limited period. Customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh on the XC60 and the XC40 Recharge as a part of the brand’s ‘Festive Delight’ offers.

    Right Side View

    The Volvo XC60 is available with a flat cash discount of Rs. 6.95 lakh, taking the price tag down from Rs. 67.85 lakh to Rs. 60.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, the XC40 Recharge electric SUV gets benefits in the form of a cash discount worth Rs. 1.78 lakh and a complimentary three-year service and warranty.

    Rear View

    Earlier this year, Volvo introduced the C40 Recharge, which is essentially the Coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge. This model was launched at Rs. 61.25 lakh at launch, followed by a price hike of Rs. 1.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 range gets discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in November 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC60 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo S90
    Volvo S90
    Rs. 68.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 98.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC60 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 80.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 83.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 78.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 80.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 83.94 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 74.44 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 82.96 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 78.51 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 75.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 Recharge and XC60 get discounts of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh