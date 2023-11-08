Volvo XC40 Recharge and XC60 get discounts of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh

Limited period discount on select Volvo cars

Volvo currently sells six models in India

Volvo India is offering huge discounts on select products, which are valid for a limited period. Customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh on the XC60 and the XC40 Recharge as a part of the brand’s ‘Festive Delight’ offers.

The Volvo XC60 is available with a flat cash discount of Rs. 6.95 lakh, taking the price tag down from Rs. 67.85 lakh to Rs. 60.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, the XC40 Recharge electric SUV gets benefits in the form of a cash discount worth Rs. 1.78 lakh and a complimentary three-year service and warranty.

Earlier this year, Volvo introduced the C40 Recharge, which is essentially the Coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge. This model was launched at Rs. 61.25 lakh at launch, followed by a price hike of Rs. 1.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).